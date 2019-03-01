Last updated on: March 01, 2019 23:33 IST

Here's how leaders across political parties welcomed Wing Commander Abhinanadan Varthaman on his return to India.

IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik with a sand sculpture of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at the beach in Puri, on Friday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Welcome home Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman ! India is proud of your courage and sense of duty, and above all your dignity. Wishing you and our entire Air Force every success in the future.

-- President Ram Nath Kovind

Welcome Home Wing Commander #Abhinandan! The nation is proud of your exemplary courage. Our armed forces are an inspiration for 130 crore Indians. Vande Mataram!

-- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Welcome Home! The entire Nation is proud of Wing Commander Abhinandan.

-- Rajnath Singh, Union home minister

Proud of you Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman. The entire nation appreciates your valour and grit. You held your calm in the face of adversity. You are an inspiration to our youth. Salute. Vande Mataram.

-- Nirmala Sitharaman, defence minister

Wing Cdr. Abhinandan, your dignity, poise and bravery made us all proud. Welcome back and much love.

-- Rahul Gandhi, Congress president

Dear Wing Commander Abhinandan, entire nation is proud of your courage and valour. India is glad to have you back. May you continue to serve the nation and IAF with unparalleled passion and dedication. Best wishes for your bright future.

-- Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party president

India is proud of you Wing Commander Abhinandan! The nation salute the way you defended the sovereignty of the country by displaying indomitable courage and bravery. Uttar Pradesh, along with entire nation is proud of your exemplary courage. Jai Hind Jai Hind Ki Sena!

-- Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh chief minister

Join the nation in warmly welcoming back our hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman! Your resoluteness and poise in the face of adversity makes me proud as an Indian and former soldier. Welcome back son! Jai Hind!

-- Amarinder Singh, Punjab chief minister

Welcome home #AbhinandanVarthaman Welcome home sweet home.

-- Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister

Very happy to see the safe return of IAF wing commander Abhinandan. AP salutes the brave and spirited patriot.

-- Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh chief minister

It is heartening to learn about the release of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. He has inspired the entire country with his bravery and conduct. On behalf of the people of Kerala, I welcome him.

-- Pinnarayi Vijayan, Kerala chief minister

Welcome back Wing Commander Abhinandan. I salute your bravery and the courage of your family. India is proud of you.

-- Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister

Very happy to know that our brave Wing Commander #AbhinandanVartaman is going to be back home and be reunited with his family tomorrow. I congratulate every Indian on this wonderful news. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan.

-- Naveen Patnaik, Odisha chief minister

India Salutes you Wing Commander Abhinanand! Welcome Back! You are the real hero.

-- Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader

The nation salutes you Wing Commander. Welcome home!

-- Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader