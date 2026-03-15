Law Student's Death Near Jhansi Railway Track Sparks Investigation

Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old law student found near a railway track in Jhansi, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Key Points A 19-year-old law student, Sanchay Misuriya, was discovered dead near a railway track in Jhansi.

Sanchay was studying law in Sonipat, Haryana, and had last contacted his family to say he was travelling to Delhi.

Police are investigating the cause of death, considering the possibility he fell from a train.

The family has requested a thorough investigation, as they are unsure how he arrived in Jhansi without informing them.

A 19-year-old law student was on Sunday found dead near a railway track close to his residence in the Sipri Bazar area of Jhansi, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanchay Misuriya, son of Dr Sumit Misuriya, who is the in-charge medical officer at a primary health centre in Babina near Jhansi.

According to police, Sanchay was pursuing a law degree at a college in Sonipat in Haryana and was living in the hostel there.

Family members said that on Saturday Sanchay had informed them over the phone that he was going to visit his maternal uncle's house in Delhi, after which they lost contact with him.

They were shocked when police reached their home in Pitambara Enclave Colony on Gwalior Road and informed them that Sanchay was found dead near railway tracks.

The family said they were puzzled as to how he reached Jhansi without informing anyone and have sought a thorough investigation.

Station House Officer JP Chaube said police received information in the morning about the body of an unidentified youth lying near the railway track.

"An Aadhaar card recovered near the body helped in establishing the identity of the youth. Prima facie, it appears that he may have fallen from a train, but the exact cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem," he said.

Police are investigating the matter, including the concerns raised by the deceased's family, the officer added.