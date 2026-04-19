Dalit Man Tries Self-Immolation After Casteist Attack

In a shocking incident highlighting persistent caste discrimination, a Dalit man in Muzaffarnagar attempted self-immolation after allegedly suffering casteist abuse and assault.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points A Dalit man in Muzaffarnagar attempted self-immolation after alleged casteist abuse.

The victim, Himanshu, was allegedly assaulted and subjected to casteist slurs by Tinku alias Gaurav.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victim sustained burns over 30 per cent of his body and is in critical condition in a Delhi hospital.

A Dalit man attempted self-immolation in Muzaffarnagar district after allegedly being assaulted and subjected to casteist slurs by an influential local man, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Details of the Casteist Attack

According to the police, the incident occurred in Gangdhadi village in the district's Khatauli tehsil, where the accused, identified as Tinku alias Gaurav, 28, allegedly beat up the Dalit man Himanshu, 25, and hurled casteist abuses at him apparently after he refused to do some work.

Distraught by this humiliation, Himanshu set himself afire in an attempt to commit suicide, the officer said, adding that he sustained burns over more than 30 per cent of his body.

Police Action and Investigation

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar on Sunday told reporters that the police have registered a case against Tinku alias Gaurav under Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and have arrested him.

Victim's Condition

The SSP also said that the injured, Himanshu -- who has sustained burns over more than 30 per cent of his body -- has been shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition.

According to the complaint lodged with the police by Himanshu's family, it is alleged that when he refused to perform the work, Tinku, alias Gaurav, slapped him and made derogatory remarks targeting his caste.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to causing grievous hurt, abetment of suicide, and offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation will likely involve gathering witness statements and collecting forensic evidence from the scene. Such incidents highlight the ongoing challenges in addressing caste-based discrimination in certain regions of India.