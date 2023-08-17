Landslides Can Kill!

Rescue operations continued through Tuesday and Wednesday in Joshimath, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand and in Shimla, Chamoli, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, for those trapped by landslides.

IMAGE: Uttarakhand's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry out a rescue operation after a house collapsed near Helang village in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday night. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The rescue operation is underway near Helang village, Uttarakhand.

IMAGE: SDRF personnel rescue people trapped in the Madmaheshwar Valley in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: SDRF personnel rescue passengers stranded because of a damaged bridge in Goundar village in Madmaheshwar Valley, Rudraprayag.

IMAGE: SDRF personnel conduct rescue operations after a landslide in Jakhan village, near Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

IMAGE: SDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after a landslide at Mohanchatti in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

IMAGE: An SDRF rescue operation at the Night Life Paradise Camp in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, after a landslide. At least 5 bodies were recovered from the debris.

IMAGE: SDRF personnel recover five bodies buried under the debris at Mohanchatti in Pauri Garhwal.

IMAGE: SDRF personnel carry the deceased.

IMAGE: SDRF personnel discuss what to do next.

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway on Wednesday after a massive landslide buried a temple in the Summer Hill area, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

IMAGE: The rescue team at work.

IMAGE: Residents remove debris from inside a house after a cloudburst at Pipalkoti in Chamoli district.

IMAGE: Residents clear muddy sludge from a house in Himachal Pradesh.

IMAGE: NDRF personnel during a rescue operation in flooded Tiora village in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh.

