Rediff.com  » News » Landslides Can Kill!

Landslides Can Kill!

By REDIFF NEWS
August 17, 2023 16:35 IST
Rescue operations continued through Tuesday and Wednesday in Joshimath, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand and in Shimla, Chamoli, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, for those trapped by landslides.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Uttarakhand's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry out a rescue operation after a house collapsed near Helang village in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday night. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The rescue operation is underway near Helang village, Uttarakhand.

 

IMAGE: SDRF personnel rescue people trapped in the Madmaheshwar Valley in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, on Wednesday.

 

IMAGE: SDRF personnel rescue passengers stranded because of a damaged bridge in Goundar village in Madmaheshwar Valley, Rudraprayag.

 

IMAGE: SDRF personnel conduct rescue operations after a landslide in Jakhan village, near Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

 

IMAGE: SDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after a landslide at Mohanchatti in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

 

IMAGE: An SDRF rescue operation at the Night Life Paradise Camp in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, after a landslide. At least 5 bodies were recovered from the debris.

 

IMAGE: SDRF personnel recover five bodies buried under the debris at Mohanchatti in Pauri Garhwal.

 

IMAGE: SDRF personnel carry the deceased.

 

IMAGE: SDRF personnel discuss what to do next.

 

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway on Wednesday after a massive landslide buried a temple in the Summer Hill area, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

 

IMAGE: The rescue team at work.

 

IMAGE: Residents remove debris from inside a house after a cloudburst at Pipalkoti in Chamoli district.

 

IMAGE: Residents clear muddy sludge from a house in Himachal Pradesh.

 

IMAGE: NDRF personnel during a rescue operation in flooded Tiora village in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
More like this

Landslides, Floods Create Havoc In HP

Landslides, Floods Create Havoc In HP

Toll climbs to 37 as north India is battered by rains

Toll climbs to 37 as north India is battered by rains

