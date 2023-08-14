Landslides, Floods Create Havoc In Himachal

On Monday, August 14, 2023, at least 29 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh, nine of them buried under the rubble of a temple as rains wreaked havoc in the state, triggering landslides that blocked key roads and brought down houses.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.

IMAGE: Cars buried under the debris, here, below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rescue operations under way at the site of a landslide, here, below.

IMAGE: Boulders seen after heavy rainfall in Mayapur, Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti, Chamoli.

IMAGE: Two workers rescued by the police after they were trapped at the Hybrid Limited Power Plant after heavy rainfall.

IMAGE: Vehicles buried under boulders after heavy rainfall in Mayapur, Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti, Chamoli.

IMAGE: Flood waters overflow in the Mayapur area.

IMAGE: A vehicle buried under debris coming down the mountains in Mayapur in Chamoli on the Badrinath highway due to continuous heavy rainfall.

SEE: Temple collapses in rain-hit Shimla; 21 die

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com