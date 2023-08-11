Lakshadweep introduces new uniform, MP Faizal says hijab banned

The Lakshadweep administration has introduced a new pattern of stitched school uniforms, including belts, ties, shoes, socks, etc., for children studying in its schools but its directive is silent on hijabs or scarves for girl students in the Muslim-majority Union territory.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

This has prompted Mohammed Faizal, who represents the islands in the Lok Sabha, to allege that there was a complete ban on scarves or hijabs for girls studying in schools under the Education department.

"There is no mention of scarf or hijab. This is a violation of a person's constitutional right. We will fight it politically and legally," Faizal told PTI over phone on Friday.

In a circular dated August 10 issued to the principals and headmasters of the schools under the Lakshadweep administration, the education department said school children wearing uniform will ensure uniformity and also inculcate the spirit of discipline among students.

"Wearing items other than prescribed uniform pattern will affect the concept of uniformity among school children. To maintain discipline and uniform dress code in schools are responsibility of principals and head of schools," the circular said.

Faizal claimed a protest has erupted in the islands against the "autocratic decision" of the UT administration, and the students will boycott their classes till their rights are granted.