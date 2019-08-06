Ladakh MP's fiery speech on J-K earns him PM's praise

August 06, 2019 18:31 IST

Welcoming the Central government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering, on Tuesday said only two families in the state will lose their livelihood while everyone else will benefit from it.

"What will be lost with this decision? Only two families will lose their bread and butter while Kashmir's future will become bright," Tsering said in the Lok Sabha.

Tsering's veiled jibes were directed at Farooq Abdullah's National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party, which are the two biggest dynastic parties in the state.

"I come from Kargil, and I can say with pride that the people from there and the whole of Ladakh have voted in favour of the Union Territory status. Funds for the development of Ladakh used to be diverted to Kashmir, this will now stop," he added.

In his speech in the House, Tsering added that Ladakh had been sidelined throughout the rule of the Congress at the Centre and reposed his faith in the Modi government.

"United Progressive Alliance gave Kashmir a central University in 2011, Jammu fought and took a central university. I was a student union leader. We demanded a central university in Ladakh, but we did not get any. Prime Minister Modiji recently gave us a university," he said.

"Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai", he added.

The young MP earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech. In a tweet, the prime minister said the Ladakh BJP MP coherently presented aspirations of people of the region in his speech.

"My young friend, Jamyang Tseing Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstdanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear," Modi said in the tweet.

-- With inputs from PTI