Kurdish President's residence hit by drone strike

According to a statement issued by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the attack was strongly condemned as a 'cowardly drone attack', with calls for urgent action against those responsible.

IMAGE: Smoke rises following an airstrike on a PMF headquarters at Kirkuk International Airport, in Kirkuk, Iraq, on March 28, 2026. Photograph: Ako Rasheed/Reuters

Key Points A drone strike targeted the residence of Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, confirmed by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Masrour Barzani condemned the attack and called for action against those responsible.

The US blamed Iran-backed militias, while Iran accused the US and Israel of carrying out the strike.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps termed the incident a terrorist act and called for regional security cooperation.

Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity and warned of a broader escalation targeting Iraqi institutions.

Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Saturday confirmed a drone strike targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok amid escalating tensions in West Asia, triggering a sharp blame game between the United States and Iran.

According to a statement issued by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the attack was strongly condemned as a 'cowardly drone attack', with calls for urgent action against those responsible.

'I condemn and denounce in the strongest terms the cowardly drone attack on the residence of Nechirvan Barzani… We call on the federal government to act on its responsibilities, bring these outlaw criminals to justice, and curb the continued terrorist attacks,' the statement read.

The prime minister also urged the international community to support the Kurdistan Region in protecting its citizens and safeguarding its interests, while asserting that authorities reserve the right to respond decisively.

Attack triggers blame game

Following the incident, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the Kurdistan leadership, calling the strike an 'unacceptable attack' and warning of a broader escalation targeting Iraqi institutions.

He also referred to a recent assault that killed six Peshmerga personnel and stressed the need for stability in Iraq.

The drone strike has since triggered competing narratives between Washington, DC and Tehran.

The United States blamed Iran-backed militias for the attack, describing it as a 'despicable terrorist act' and accusing Tehran and its proxies of undermining Iraq's sovereignty, stability, and unity.

In contrast, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) condemned the incident as 'a clear act of terrorism' allegedly carried out by the US and Israel, referring to them as 'aggressor enemies'.

Attempt to destablise region: IRGC

According to Iranian state media Press TV, the IRGC described the attack as part of a broader pattern of 'cowardly assassinations' aimed at destabilising the region and undermining cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and neighbouring countries.

It also emphasised the need for a 'collective defence shield' and enhanced regional security cooperation.

The incident has become a focal point of geopolitical contestation, with Western officials citing it as evidence of Iran's regional influence, while Tehran has characterised it as a 'false flag' operation intended to justify further Western aggression.

The development comes amid ongoing tensions in West Asia following the escalation triggered by US-Israel strikes on Iran in late February, which has led to retaliatory actions, regional instability, and heightened diplomatic engagement between Washington, DC and Tehran.