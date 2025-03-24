Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar': Uddhav on Kunal Kamra row

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, being targeted by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for labelling the deputy chief minister a traitor, has not done anything wrong.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray interacts with media in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Kamra merely expressed his views. He stated the facts and voiced the public opinion," Thackeray told reporters at Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai.

Mumbai police have arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue at a Mumbai hotel Sunday night where Kamra made the controversial 'traitor' jibe against Shinde.

"I don't think Kunal Kamra said anything wrong. Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar' is not an attack on anyone. Kunal Kamra has said the truth; he has expressed what people feel," Thackeray said while addressing the media.

"These traitors don't see Solapurkar and Koratkar who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he added.

He was referring to protests in the state seeking the arrest of Nagpur-based journalist Prashant Koratkar and actor Rahul Solapurkar for their alleged objectionable remarks against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Thackeray also demanded that the government give compensation for the damage caused at the venue of Kamra's show following its ransacking by the Shinde-led party's workers.