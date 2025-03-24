HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'We Will Make Kunal Kamra Regret His Words'

By PRASANNA D ZORE
March 24, 2025 10:58 IST

'We don't believe in violence. Shiv Sena doesn't believe in violence. But...'

IMAGE: Kunal Kamra. Photograph: Kind courtesy @kunalkamra88/X
 

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Kanji Patel has issued a stern warning to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, demanding an apology within two days for his remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Failing this, Patel threatens Kamra that Shiv Sena workers will blacken his face wherever they find him -- while insisting that the party does not support violence.

Patel, the Shiv Sena MLA from Andheri East in north west Mumbai, has filed an FIR against Kamra at the MIDC Police Station in Thane under sections 351 Part (B), 353 -- Part II, and 356 -- Part II of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, he told this correspondent.

Section 351 pertains to criminal intimidation, which includes threats of harm to a person, their reputation, or their property.

Section 353 deals with spreading false information or rumours, including through electronic means.

Section 356 covers defamation, which applies when someone makes, publishes, or shares statements intended to harm another person's reputation.

The controversy erupted after Kamra, while performing in suburban Mumbai, used the word 'gaddar' (traitor) in reference to Eknath Shinde -- without naming him directly.

The term has frequently been used by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders and supporters to describe Eknath Shinde and other MLAs who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and a vertical split in the party.

Following Kamra's viral social media reel, Shiv Sena workers stormed Hotel Unicontinental and vandalised the premises in protest.

"I don't want to comment anything on this," Patel said why Shiv Sena workers targeted only Kamra, a comedian, when SS (UBT) leaders and workers regularly use the word to describe Shinde and all those Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs who quit the undivided Shiv Sena and vertically split the party since June 2022.

"We don't believe in violence. Shiv Sena doesn't believe in violence... but," Patel insisted.

"But we will not tolerate any insult to our leader. Kamra should take this as a serious warning -- if he does not apologise to Shinde saheb within two days, our workers will blacken his face wherever they find him. This isn't violence, but we will make him regret his words."

Patel further stated that the FIR also requests the police to investigate whether Kamra acted independently or was instigated by someone else.

PRASANNA D ZORE / Rediff.com
