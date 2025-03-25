HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Understand satire, but...: Shinde on Kamra's 'gaddar' jab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: March 25, 2025 11:12 IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has likened comedian Kunal Kamra's jibe at him to taking supari (contract) to speak against someone, and said a decorum should be maintained while taking jibes, otherwise the action causes a reaction.

IMAGE: A row has erupted after comic Kunar Kamra took a jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his stand-up show. Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

Freedom of speech is there, but there should be a limit, Shinde said on Monday reacting to Kamra's comments.

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Shinde's political career in his show.

 

Kamra had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, apparently referring to Shinde as a gaddar (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

"Freedom of speech is there. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking supari (contract) to speak against someone," Shinde said at a BBC Marathi event.

On the Shiv Sainiks vandalising the studio where Kamra had performed and made those remarks, Shinde said the other person should also maintain a certain level. "Otherwise, action causes reaction," he said.

"This same person (Kamra) had commented on the Supreme Court of India, the Prime Minister, (journalist) Arnab Goswami and some industrialists. This is not freedom of speech; this is working for someone," Shinde said.

Kamra has said he will not apologise for his controversial comments about Shinde and criticised the vandalism of the venue in Mumbai where the comedy show was recorded.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
