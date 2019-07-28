'Baseless': Kumaraswamy dismisses talks of support to BJP

July 28, 2019 11:53 IST

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, whose government collapsed after failing a trust vote in assembly earlier this week, has dismissed reports that a section of his party's legislators is in favour of providing outside support to the newly formed BJP government.

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Kumaraswamy was referring to a remark by Janata Dal-Secular legislator GT Devegowda, who claimed that some lawmakers talked of providing outside support to chief minister BS Yediyurappa's government in a party meeting.

"I have gone through the baseless report about (JDS) developing relationship with BJP. Our party MLAs and workers should not give ear to such rumours. We will build the party by serving the people. Our pro-people struggle is continuous," he tweeted.

Kumaraswamy's father HD Deve Gowda also downplayed GT Devegowda's comment.

"We are going to play a constructive role. As a regional party we will oppose where we have to oppose. That's all. If you (Yediyurappa) do something good for the state, we will welcome it," he was quoted as saying.

"There is no big deal in saying so (to support to BJP). His (GT Devegowda's) intention was that the finance bill is passed (before July 31) because it was a budget presented by Kumaraswamy," he added.

After the meeting of party legislators in Bengaluru, GT Devegowda had said, "We (MLAs) discussed the future course of action. Some have suggested that we should sit in the opposition, while some legislators are of the opinion that we should support the BJP from outside."

Kumaraswamy's coalition government had been teetering after 16 of its lawmakers resigned and two independents withdrew support. In the trust vote, the coalition cobbled together only 99 votes in comparison to the 105 votes of the BJP.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa will take the trust vote on Monday.