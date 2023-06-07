News
Rediff.com  » News » Kukis meet Amit Shah at home over continuing violence

Kukis meet Amit Shah at home over continuing violence

Source: PTI
June 07, 2023 11:55 IST
People from Manipur's Kuki community held a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, the police said.

IMAGE: Kuki community members stage a protest against the killing of tribals in their home state of Manipur, at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, May 31, 2023. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
 

The protesters were holding placards with messages such as 'Save Kuki Lives' and raising slogans, they said.

The police said four of the protesters were allowed to enter the home minister's residence for a meeting and the rest were shifted to Jantar Mantar.

At least 98 people have lost their lives and 310 more were injured in ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
