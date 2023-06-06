News
BSF jawan killed in Manipur, 2 Assam Rifles personnel injured

BSF jawan killed in Manipur, 2 Assam Rifles personnel injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 06, 2023 12:44 IST
A Border Security Force jawan was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel suffered gunshot wounds Manipur's Serou area, the Army said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard in the violence-hit Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

The injured have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army's SpearCorps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter.

Further details will follow, it said.

 

“Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur... Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire,” it posted on Twitter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Many Manipuris have lost faith in the central forces'
'Peace can return to Manipur'
Why This BJP MLA Wants The BJP CM Sacked
Bridge collapse: Bihar govt moves to act against firm
Railways put Odisha tragedy toll at 278 as 3 more die
Why Starc chose to skip IPL for Test cricket revealed!
NSE to reduce time for trades in unlisted market
