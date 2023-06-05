News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kuki militant camp burnt after gunfight in Manipur

Kuki militant camp burnt after gunfight in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 05, 2023 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Irate villagers set ablaze an abandoned camp at Sugnu in Manipur's Kakching district, where militants from the United Kuki Liberation Front(UKLF) were staying after signing a peace accord with the government, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Security personnel during the area domination operations in the hills and valley area across Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

The villagers were venting their anger after militants burnt down at least 100 abandoned houses including the residence of Sugnu Congress MLA K Ranjit at Serou in Kakching district on Saturday midnight.

There had been almost round-the-clock exchange of fire between militants and security forces for the last two days, the police said.

 

On Sunday before the arson attack, combined forces of state police including the India Reserve Battalion, and Border Security Force along with village volunteers had fought a gun battle with militants at the Nazareth camp which led to the militants fleeing their camp.

The villagers later torched the camp on Sunday night which also has training facilities for newly recruited Kuki militants.

A fierce exchange of fire was also reported from Phayeng in Imphal West district on Sunday even as Kuki militants set a sawmill on fire.

In another development, unknown persons torched a few houses at Langol in Imphal West district on Sunday, police said.

At least 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state to bring back peace.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Peace can return to Manipur'
'Peace can return to Manipur'
'The situation in Manipur is hopeless'
'The situation in Manipur is hopeless'
Manipur violence: 98 killed; 37,450 in relief camps
Manipur violence: 98 killed; 37,450 in relief camps
Rakul's Bikini Beach Holiday
Rakul's Bikini Beach Holiday
10 Political Dramas To Watch On OTT
10 Political Dramas To Watch On OTT
'It is for India to lose the WTC final'
'It is for India to lose the WTC final'
Recipe: Anita's Chicken Porcupine
Recipe: Anita's Chicken Porcupine
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Many Manipuris have lost faith in the central forces'

'Many Manipuris have lost faith in the central forces'

Shah talks to Kuki, Meitei leaders to restore peace

Shah talks to Kuki, Meitei leaders to restore peace

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances