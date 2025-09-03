HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'KTR didn't back me': K Kavitha quits BRS, MLC post

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 03, 2025 14:34 IST

A day after her suspension from KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi, senior leader K Kavitha on Wednesday announced her resignation from the party and trained her guns against cousin and former minister T Harish Rao.

IMAGE: BRS leader K Kavitha resigns from the party. Photograph: ANI on X

Kavitha, daughter of party founder and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), also announced quitting as Member of the Legislative Council and indicated there was 'pressure' on her father to act against her.

 

She accused Harish Rao of conspiring against KCR's family.

Addressing a press conference here flanked by her supporters, the 47 year-old former MP charged Harish Rao with having a tacit understanding with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

"I never aspired for any posts. I am sending a resignation letter to (Legislative Council) chairman...I am also sending resignation from primary membership of BRS to KCR," she said.

Kavitha said her brother and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao should be "careful" about the alleged conspiracies by Harish Rao. She claimed her brother did not back her when a "malicious campaign" was launched against her.

Kavitha charged that the CBI probe announced by the Congress government against KCR over alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project was due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Rao.

The leader added she was not joining any political party and that the future course of action will be decided after due discussions with supporters.

