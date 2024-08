Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha on Thursday, August 29, 2024, met her father and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad, their first meeting after Kavitha was released from Tihar jail on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court granted Kavitha bail in the alleged 'excise policy case' filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

IMAGE: Kavitha kisses her father's hand at KCR's Hyderabad home. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: KCR blesses Kavitha who touches her father's feet.

IMAGE: Father and daughter inquire about each other's welfare before...

IMAGE: ... a paternal hug.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com