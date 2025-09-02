HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » K Kavitha suspended from BRS by father KCR over 'anti-party activities'

K Kavitha suspended from BRS by father KCR over 'anti-party activities'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 02, 2025 15:07 IST

x

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Tuesday suspended its MLC K Kavitha from the party for her alleged anti-party activities.

IMAGE: Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao with his daughter K Kavitha. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kavitha's father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend her with immediate effect, party General Secretary T Ravinder Rao and another General Secretary (in charge for disciplinary affairs) Soma Bharat Kumar said in a communication to the media.

 

Kavitha's behaviour in recent times and her anti-party activities are hurting the BRS. The leadership has taken serious note of it, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'I am not the target, my leader KCR is'
'I am not the target, my leader KCR is'
BRS' Kavitha main conspirator, says HC, denies bail
BRS' Kavitha main conspirator, says HC, denies bail
Excise case: ED names K Kavitha in fresh charge sheet
Excise case: ED names K Kavitha in fresh charge sheet
Excise case: Kavitha walks out of Tihar after 5 months
Excise case: Kavitha walks out of Tihar after 5 months
KCR Meets Kavitha After Her Release
KCR Meets Kavitha After Her Release

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World's 10 Most Circulated Newspapers

webstory image 2

Green Bonda: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Things You May Not Know About Arundhati Roy

VIDEOS

Salman Khan pays visit to Ashish Shelar's house for Ganpati Darshan0:37

Salman Khan pays visit to Ashish Shelar's house for...

PM Modi lands in Delhi after attending historic SCO summit in China 2:57

PM Modi lands in Delhi after attending historic SCO...

Heavy Rain Leads to Severe Waterlogging in Gurugram1:16

Heavy Rain Leads to Severe Waterlogging in Gurugram

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV