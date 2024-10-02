KTR behind Naga Chaitanya-Samantha divorce: T'gana minister

Attacking senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Ramarao over his party's targeting her online with 'abuses', Telangana Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday claimed he was the reason behind the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, remarks that drew sharp responses from the actor's family as well as the opposition party.

IMAGE: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways in 2021 after almost four years of marriage.

Naga Chaitanya's father and top Telugu actor Nagarjuna strongly condemned the minister's remarks asking her not to use lives of movie stars who stay away from politics, to criticise her opponents". The BRS slammed her for the "uncouth remarks" and said the matter will be dealt with legally and politically.

There was no immediate response from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Talking to reporters in Hyderabad, the Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowments alleged that BRS social media activists were targeting her online and defaming her by making abusive comments against her.

Konda Surekha also claimed that earlier the opposition party made "derogatory" comments on Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

"KTR (Rama Rao) was the reason behind the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha...." the Minister alleged.

Responding, Nagarjuna asked the minister to respect other people's privacy.

"As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately," Nagarjuna said in a social media post.

The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi described Konda Surekha's comments on KTR, the party's Working President KTR as "cheap and disgusting."

"@RahulGandhi, for all your talk of the Constitution and democracy, this is how your party leader speaks. Do listen to her comments; they are a disgrace to politics. @PriyankaGandhi , this is how a leader and minister in your party talks about women and celebrities, dragging their personal lives into politics," BRS said on its official 'X' handle.

The Congress party holds no moral ground to preach about the Constitution or its values anymore, it added.

"Such stupidity will be dealt with appropriately and politically. Your leaders are only digging a grave for your party with their motormouth and uncouth remarks," the opposition party added.