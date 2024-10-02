News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » KTR behind Naga Chaitanya-Samantha divorce: T'gana minister

KTR behind Naga Chaitanya-Samantha divorce: T'gana minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 02, 2024 20:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Attacking senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Ramarao over his party's targeting her online with 'abuses', Telangana Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday claimed he was the reason behind the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, remarks that drew sharp responses from the actor's family as well as the opposition party.

IMAGE: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways in 2021 after almost four years of marriage.

Naga Chaitanya's father and top Telugu actor Nagarjuna strongly condemned the minister's remarks asking her not to use lives of movie stars who stay away from politics, to criticise her opponents". The BRS slammed her for the "uncouth remarks" and said the matter will be dealt with legally and politically.

There was no immediate response from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Talking to reporters in Hyderabad, the Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowments alleged that BRS social media activists were targeting her online and defaming her by making abusive comments against her.

Konda Surekha also claimed that earlier the opposition party made "derogatory" comments on Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

"KTR (Rama Rao) was the reason behind the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha...." the Minister alleged.

 

Responding, Nagarjuna asked the minister to respect other people's privacy.

"As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately," Nagarjuna said in a social media post.

The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi described Konda Surekha's comments on KTR, the party's Working President KTR as "cheap and disgusting."

"@RahulGandhi, for all your talk of the Constitution and democracy, this is how your party leader speaks. Do listen to her comments; they are a disgrace to politics. @PriyankaGandhi , this is how a leader and minister in your party talks about women and celebrities, dragging their personal lives into politics," BRS said on its official 'X' handle.

The Congress party holds no moral ground to preach about the Constitution or its values anymore, it added.

"Such stupidity will be dealt with appropriately and politically. Your leaders are only digging a grave for your party with their motormouth and uncouth remarks," the opposition party added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Get Engaged
Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Get Engaged
How Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Fell In Love
How Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Fell In Love
Samantha: The Pain Behind That Smile
Samantha: The Pain Behind That Smile
13 candidates in fray for PNB top job
13 candidates in fray for PNB top job
Alcaraz outlasts Sinner to win China Open crown
Alcaraz outlasts Sinner to win China Open crown
Irani Cup: Sarfaraz slams double ton, RoI in trouble
Irani Cup: Sarfaraz slams double ton, RoI in trouble
'Persona non grata': Israel denies entry to UN chief
'Persona non grata': Israel denies entry to UN chief
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

'Only Chay and Sam know the truth'

'Only Chay and Sam know the truth'

PIX: Naga Chaitanya weds Samantha

PIX: Naga Chaitanya weds Samantha

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances