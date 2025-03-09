HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will step up security at tourist spots after Hampi incident: K'taka HM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 09, 2025 19:44 IST

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Sunday assured that security measures at tourist destinations will be significantly strengthened in the wake of recent rape of a foreign national and a homestay owner at Hampi.

IMAGE: Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. Photograph: ANI Photo

The minister also said moving forward, tourists visiting Karnataka will be briefed on the dos and don'ts to ensure their safety.

 

"Definitely we are going to step up our security measures in places like Hampi and other tourist places," Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.

He further mentioned that the government will reassess the existing security measures.

The Minister also noted that the rape of two women, including an Israeli national, is likely to affect the tourism sector.

"On the one hand we are trying to attract tourists from across the world while on the other incidents like this deter the tourists from visiting our country."

According to Parameshwara, on the night of March 6, two foreign nationals, including an Israeli citizen, along with two others, went out for stargazing on the banks of the Tungabhadra canal.

Three youths approached the group and asked for directions to a petrol pump. When the tourists expressed their unawareness, the youths robbed them.

One of the tourists had a verbal altercation with the strangers, and in a fit of anger, the men pushed the tourists into the canal. While three of the tourists managed to escape, the fourth went missing, and her body was later found.

Thr strangers allegedly raped two women. The body of the US national has been recovered, Parameshwara said adding two persons have been arrested so far in this connection.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
