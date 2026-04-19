Kannur Dental College: Student Death Not Due To Caste Bias

Kannur Dental College refutes claims of caste discrimination in the tragic death of a BDS student, suggesting a loan app issue was the primary factor, as police investigate allegations of abetment.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kannur Dental College denies allegations of caste discrimination in the death of a BDS student.

The college attributes the student's death to issues related to a loan taken through a mobile app.

Police are investigating the case, including allegations of abetment of suicide against faculty members.

The college management has provided CCTV footage and other documents to the police.

Cyber police have arrested three individuals in connection with the loan and related threats.

The management of Kannur Dental College, where a BDS student died after allegedly jumping from a building, on Sunday said his death was not due to caste discrimination but linked to a loan taken through a mobile app.

The statement was issued by Medical Director Dr Adnan Siddique.

Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Anjarakandy, was found critically injured after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case against two faculty members for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations that Raj was harassed over his caste and complexion.

College Denies Caste Discrimination Allegations

In its statement, the management said it was wrong to claim that Raj died due to caste discrimination.

The college said that neither Raj nor his family nor his classmates had complained of caste discrimination.

The allegation is that one teacher made improper comments, and Raj had said a month ago that he would attend the teacher's class, the statement said.

The college authorities claimed that no formal complaints were filed against the teacher.

They also said they had handed over CCTV footage, letters Raj wrote to his father, and his examination papers to the police investigating the case.

Loan App Involvement and Investigation

According to the management, Raj had taken a loan through an app, following which one of his teachers began receiving frequent calls and messages from loan operators, which she reported to the principal.

Raj was then called to the principal's office, where he said the loan had been taken for his brother-in-law, identified as Asokan, it said.

He was asked to remove the teacher's name from the reference list.

However, Raj claimed he had not given the teacher's name as a reference.

The college said it attempted to contact Asokan, but was unable to reach him.

Subsequently, the teacher decided to file a complaint with the cyber police regarding the repeated calls.

After this, Raj left the principal's room and allegedly jumped from the building, the statement said.

The management said CCTV footage of the incident has also been handed over to the police.

College Claims Support for the Student

It further claimed that the college had always supported Raj, including during an earlier issue outside the campus, though it did not elaborate on the matter.

The family had assured that counselling would be provided to him after that incident, the statement added.

The college said the clarification was issued in response to what it termed as false allegations raised after the incident.

Recently, the Cyber Police arrested three persons from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a loan provided to Raj and the threats to him regarding repayment.

Under Indian law, abetment of suicide can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years. The SC/ST Act aims to prevent discrimination and atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and the police investigation will likely focus on whether caste-based harassment contributed to the student's distress.