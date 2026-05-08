College Student Dies, Dozens Injured In Karnataka Bus Accident

A tragic bus accident in Karnataka's Davanagere district resulted in the death of a college student and injuries to dozens of passengers, prompting a police investigation into the cause of the crash.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A college student was killed in a KSRTC bus accident near Davanagere, Karnataka.

Approximately 45 passengers were injured when the bus overturned after the driver lost control.

The accident occurred near Marabanahalli in Channagiri taluk while the bus was travelling from Davanagere to Honnali.

Initial reports suggest a broken rear axle may have caused the driver to lose control of the KSRTC bus.

Police have registered a case against the bus driver for causing death by negligence, and an investigation is underway.

A college student was killed and nearly 45 passengers were injured after a KSRTC bus they were travelling in allegedly toppled in this district on Friday after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

Details of the Fatal Bus Accident

The deceased, Darshan (23), a resident of Kundru village in Honnali taluk, was pursuing a B Com degree. He was commuting on the bus to attend college when the accident occurred, they said.

Most of the injured sustained minor injuries and are being treated at a hospital in Davanagere. Six others with grievous injuries have been shifted to Manipal Hospital, police added.

Investigation into the Cause of the Accident

According to police, the bus was travelling from Davanagere to Honnali when the accident occurred near Marabanahalli in Channagiri taluk of the district.

The accident is believed to have occurred after the rear axle of the bus allegedly broke, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle to topple, a senior police officer said.

Local Response and Police Action

Following the accident, locals gathered at the spot and expressed anguish over the lack of sufficient KSRTC buses on the route. The situation was later brought under control, he said.

"In the accident, a college student succumbed to his injuries, while about 45 passengers were injured. Most of them sustained minor injuries, including the bus driver. Six of them, who sustained grievous injuries, have been shifted to Manipal Hospital," Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Superintendent of Police, Davanagere, told PTI.

A case has been registered against the bus driver for causing death by negligence, and further investigation is underway, he said.