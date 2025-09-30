HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengaluru pothole horror: Truck crushes 22-year-old student

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 30, 2025 12:52 IST

A 22-year-old student died after a tipper truck crushed her while trying to avoid a pothole near Budigere Cross in Bengaluru on Tuesday, said the police.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accident happened under the jurisdiction of Avalahalli Traffic Police Station on Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) Road. The victim is identified as Tanushree.

The driver of the tipper truck fled the spot. He has been identified and will be arrested immediately, the police said.

There has been growing criticism against the state government over the potholes on roads in Bangalore.

While the ministers in the state say that the issue was blown out of proportion and blame the previous BJP government for the situation, the Opposition parties target the Congress government for its "administrative failures."

Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urged Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to prioritise improving the road conditions.

 

Surya alleged that the repeated filling of potholes is a scam, likening it to a "golden goose" for the state government, and accused them of misusing public funds and trust.

"The Deputy CM must focus on how Bengaluru's roads can be made better. If the roads of Delhi are bad, then the people of Delhi will ask questions to the appropriate authority there... Filling of potholes repeatedly is also an ongoing scam. Potholes for the Congress government in Karnataka are like a golden goose that continuously keeps giving them money. It is unfortunate that public money and trust are being eroded in this manner," Tejasvi Surya said.

