Bangladeshi student wanted in murder of Hindu cop held at Delhi airport

A Bangladeshi student activist, wanted for the murder of a police officer, was arrested at Delhi airport and deported.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, a Bangladeshi student activist, was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Mehdi was wanted in Bangladesh for the murder of Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury in August 2024.

He was attempting to board a flight to Europe when he was intercepted by immigration authorities.

Following his arrest, Mehdi was taken into custody and deported back to Bangladesh to face charges.

A Bangladeshi student activist who was wanted in his country for killing a Hindu police officer last year was apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and deported, official sources said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, was intercepted by immigration authorities when he was attempting to board a flight to a European destination, the source said.

Mehdi, a resident of Habiganj in Bangladesh, is facing charges in connection with the murder of Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury on August 5, 2024.

Following his detention, the activist was placed under custody and subsequently deported to Bangladesh, the source added.