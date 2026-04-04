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Home  » News » Woman's Suicide Attempt Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services

Woman's Suicide Attempt Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 04, 2026 15:43 IST

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Kolkata Metro's North-South line experienced a temporary disruption after a woman's suicide attempt at Kalighat station, highlighting the importance of mental health awareness and safety measures on public transport.

Key Points

  • A 40-year-old woman attempted suicide at Kalighat station, disrupting Kolkata Metro services.
  • Metro services on the North-South corridor were truncated for approximately 20 minutes.
  • The woman was rescued after the train was stopped and was immediately hospitalised.
  • Normal metro services resumed after a brief disruption.

Services along the North-South corridor of the Kolkata Metro were disrupted for 20 minutes on Saturday after a 40-year-old woman made a suicide attempt at Kalighat station, a Metro spokesperson said.

The incident took place at 1.06 pm and the woman, who had jumped on the tracks, was rescued after the motorman stopped the train on time. She was rushed to a hospital.

 

Truncated services were run from Maidan to Dakshineswar, and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Sahid Khudiram station for 20 minutes. Normal services resumed along the entire stretch at 1.29 pm.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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