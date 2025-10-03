HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai Metro train evacuated after technical snag

October 03, 2025

A Worli-bound underground metro train was evacuated on Friday afternoon after it developed a "technical issue", the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The train heading towards Acharya Atre Chowk on the Mumbai Metro Line-3 developed a snag while approaching the Santacruz station around 2.44 pm, the agency said in a release.

While the statement did not specify the nature of the problem, some passengers complained about smoke on the train.

 

An MMRCL spokesperson, however, denied there was a fire or smoke on the train.

As a precautionary measure, the train was safely evacuated at Santacruz station and later moved to the Bandra-Kurla Complex loopline for a detailed technical inspection, the statement said.

The affected service was cancelled, but all other train services continued to operate on time, it said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers and appreciate their cooperation. Passenger safety remains our highest priority, and necessary protocols were promptly followed," the statement read.

Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, is the city's first fully underground metro corridor, currently operational between Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk.

Of the 33.5 km-long corridor between Colaba-BKC-Aarey JVLR, the stretch between Acharya Atre Chowk and Aarey JVLR has been operational since May 10, 2025.

The BKC to Aarey JVLR stretch was opened for passenger traffic from October 7, 2024.

Source: PTI
