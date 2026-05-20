Why Hakim Is Distancing Himself From Banerjee Property Notices

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim is distancing himself from property notices issued to properties allegedly linked to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, stating that such matters are handled by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's executive wing.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points KMC issued notices to properties allegedly linked to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, seeking building plans for scrutiny.

Mayor Firhad Hakim claims such matters are handled by the KMC's executive wing, not elected representatives.

Mamata Banerjee reportedly expressed displeasure over the notices issued to properties linked to Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh alleges attempts to malign party leaders by spreading false information.

Minister Agnimitra Paul asserts that Abhishek Banerjee is not above the law regarding illegal properties.

Mayor Firhad Hakim on Wednesday distanced himself from notices issued by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to properties allegedly linked to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, asserting that such matters are handled by the civic body's executive wing and do not come under the purview of elected representatives.

KMC Issues Notices to Properties Linked to TMC Leader

The TMC-run KMC issued notices seeking sanctioned building plans and related documents for scrutiny from several properties allegedly linked to Banerjee, his family members and a company.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of assembly proceedings, Hakim, who is also the TMC MLA of Kolkata Port, said the role of elected representatives in the civic body is limited to policy-making.

"This does not fall under my jurisdiction. The person who received the notice can explain the matter better. I cannot comment on a personal issue. I am here only to explain the laws of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation," he said.

Hakim's Explanation and Past Precedents

Referring to the collapse of an under-construction building in Metiabruz in 2024, the former municipal affairs minister said, "I had said then too that elected representatives are policy makers. Executive functions are carried out through the municipal commissioner. Granting approvals for new buildings or deciding whether a structure is illegal is not done by public representatives."

Mamata Banerjee's Displeasure

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with Hakim and members of the Mayor-in-Council, expressing displeasure over the matter, party sources said.

During the meeting, she sought an explanation on how and why notices were issued to properties linked to the Diamond Harbour MP, they said.

Hakim is learnt to have told the meeting that he had no prior knowledge of the notices, they added.

TMC's Response and Allegations

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, however, claimed that attempts were being made to malign party leaders by spreading "false information".

"Some TMC leaders are being targeted, and attempts are being made to tarnish their image. Fake things are also being circulated. But the person in whose name the notice has been issued can explain the matter better," he said.

Minister's Statement on Rule of Law

Meanwhile, Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul said Banerjee was "not above the law", stating that illegal properties linked to TMC leaders were being identified.

"Bring the plans. Otherwise, we will take action. You are not above the law," she said while referring to the scrutiny process initiated by the KMC.