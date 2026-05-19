Why Kolkata Municipal Corporation Is Investigating Banerjee's Properties

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is investigating properties linked to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee for potential unauthorised construction, demanding approved building plans and related documents.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points KMC issues notices to properties linked to TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.

The investigation aims to verify if construction aligns with approved plans.

Notices issued under Section 400(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980.

Properties include Banerjee's residence and other premises across Kolkata.

Authorities will examine documents to identify deviations from sanctioned plans.

The TMC-run Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued notices to several properties linked to the party's national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, seeking approved building plans and related documents for scrutiny, sources said on Monday.

The development took place days after the BJP came to power in West Bengal, trouncing the TMC which has been ruling the state since 2011.

Properties Under Investigation

Highly placed civic body sources said notices have been sent in connection with 17 to 21 properties allegedly owned by or linked to Banerjee, his family members and a company, to verify whether construction at these sites conforms with sanctioned plans approved by the corporation.

Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul said Banerjee, considered number 2 in the TMC hierarchy, was "not above the law" and claimed that the authorities had identified alleged illegal properties linked to Trinamool Congress leaders.

Referring to the notices issued by the civic body, Paul alleged that several properties linked to Banerjee, his family and Leaps and Bounds company had come under scrutiny.

"Bring the plans. Otherwise, we will take action. You are not above the law," she said, while alleging that notices had been issued following directions to act against allegedly illegal constructions.

Details of the Notices

The properties under scrutiny include Banerjee's residence at 188A Harish Mukherjee Road, an adjacent building on Kalighat Road, and several other premises at locations such as Premendra Mitra Sarani, Panditiya Road and Ustad Aamir Khan Sarani, sources said.

According to civic officials, the notices were issued under Section 400(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980, which empowers authorities to seek explanations regarding alleged unauthorised construction and provide an opportunity for property owners to present their case.

The notices seek approved building plans and documents relating to construction work, and also seek clarification on whether mandatory permissions had been taken for additions or modifications to structures, including installations such as lifts and escalators, sources said.

Next Steps in the Investigation

KMC officials said a detailed examination of the submitted documents would be carried out to ascertain whether any deviation from sanctioned plans or civic norms had taken place.

"If there has been any construction beyond the approved plan or any alteration without prior civic permission, action will be initiated in accordance with the law," a civic source said.