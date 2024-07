Kolhapur: Violence after right-wing outfit protests during demolition drive

The anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district turned violent as a mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties, leading to the registration of cases against 500 people and the arrest of 21 others, police said on Monday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Violence erupted on Sunday after some right-wing activists led by Maratha royal and former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who had come from Pune, were stopped at the base of the fort in view of prohibitory orders.

"Police personnel deputed at the fort to maintain law and order were injured as miscreants hurled stones and damaged public property following protests by the right-wing organisation. We have received reports of arson," an official said.

Police have registered four cases against more than 500 people, including political leaders, and arrested 21 people, the official said, adding that a search is on for others.

The anti-encroachment drive resumed on Monday amid tight security in the presence of district administration officials.

"A total of 35 shops and houses were demolished on Monday," an official said, adding that the drive will continue on Tuesday.

Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, who led the march on Sunday, had demanded that all encroachments be removed irrespective of the caste and religion of illegal occupants.

Prohibitory orders have been issued under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951 from July 15 to July 29 at the fort.

The fort holds profound significance in Maratha history as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj escaped to it after being besieged at Panhala Fort in 1660.

In 1844, Vishalgad was ruled by the Kolhapur State when a rebellion was led against a Brahmin regent who had been installed by the British when the natural heir to the throne was underage.

Meanwhile, the violence prompted the Opposition to target the Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti government and wonder whether the 'jungle raj' is prevailing in the state.

Leader of the opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve said Maratha royal Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati was also booked for leading the march to the fort.

"I had visited Vishalgad fort twice and seen encroachments. Sambhajiraje had only asked the state government to remove encroachments, however, instead of taking action, an offence was registered against him," Danve, who belongs to Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"Is the government protecting these encroachments?" he asked.

Former All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel criticised Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, ex-Rajya Sabha member and heir to Kolhapur royal family, for leading the march to the fort.

"You could go to Delhi because Muslims had voted for you. We used to respect you but since you led the violent protest at Vishalgad fort, we wonder whether you are truly a descendant of Shahu Maharaj," he said.

Jaleel alleged legal procedure was not adhered to while implementing the anti-encroachment drive and homes of people were vandalised and vehicles burnt down by miscreants.

"Is jungle raj prevailing in Maharashtra?" he questioned.