'Everybody is feeling unsafe, not just the minorities'

IMAGE: Residents of Jahangirpuri in New Delhi outside their homes after communal clashes broke out on April 16, 2022. Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational reasons. Photograph: PTI Photo

Dr Ajai Sahni, executive director, Institute for Conflict Management and the South Asia Terrorism Portal, is an astute observer of the challenges that confront India's national security.

"Polarising politics will always destroy a country. It will destroy institutions. It will destroy the capacity of the State to achieve any positive developmental goals. This should be very clear to us, given the example of Pakistan next to us," Dr Sahni tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com in the first of a two-part interview.

Are minorities in India feeling that they are under siege today given the attempts to boycott them economically, their children getting beaten up in school, and how they are being mob-lynched by cow vigilantes?

Very certainly, there is a sense of enormous pressure, almost of siege, in the entire community because these incidents, while they are not very large in number yet, them being so widely dispersed across the country bring that chilling effect, the demonstration effect of such violent acts which are disseminated virally has terrorised or intimidated the entire community.

How are these minorities coping? Are they feeling besieged?

Certainly they are feeling besieged and as far as coping (with this siege) is concerned they have extremely limited choices at this juncture.

They are being overwhelmed because not only are these incidents happening across a very wide geographical area there is clear evidence of State support or State indifference.

The impression has been fairly effectively conveyed that the people who are carrying out these intimidatory or violent activities are acting with complete impunity that they are not going to be acted upon by the State.

If there is a great deal of international or media pressure, some token action may be taken against them, but they (those who use violence or intimidation against the minorities) are quickly released.

More importantly, we should also understand that many of these people have been celebrated openly by people close to the ruling party (the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra D Modi) or by members and ministers or prominent members of the ruling party which is, of course, the majoritarian Hindutva party, the BJP.

This again conveys the fact that the State is behind all this. So the options before the (minority) communities are extremely limited.

They are more or less quiescent. They are accepting what is happening with whatever limited protest that they can bring about.

However, there has been no major mass response or mobilisation of the minority community against these actions.

How safe are the religious minorities feeling in India today? How safe do you think is their future in the India that is evolving since the last eight-nine years?

Everybody is feeling unsafe. It is not just the minority communities.

You must understand that Hindutva does not even represent the Hindu community in its entirety. It is a deviant faction within the majority community.

It is not just the religious minorities who are being intimidated or targeted. You see an equal intimidation or effort of intimidation towards anyone who does not agree with the Hindutva interpretation of the Hindu faith.

So there is an enveloping environment of intimidation at this point of time.

And while, of course, the minorities -- and particularly the Muslims -- see themselves as being targeted, anybody who disagrees with or dissents from this particular narrow and perverse interpretation of the Hindu faith is equally under direct or potential threat.

IMAGE: Bharat Mata Vahini members protest against the offering of namaaz in Sector 37, Gurugram, December 3, 2021. Photograph: Yogendra Kumar/ANI Photo

Why have we reached such a stage where a section within the Hindu faith feels so emboldened to intimidate minorities?

As I said before, there is abundant evidence of State support or State indifference or studied conscious State indifference.

it's not just a question of inadequate State action. It is also the question of celebrating such violence by prominent members of the ruling party and a complete absence of any kind of censure or criticism of people who lionise criminals, rapists, lynch-mobs.

If you are holding public ceremonies to honour people who have committed heinous crimes, and these ceremonies are not being organised by some criminal group, but by members of the ruling party, then what is the message that is being put across?

It is a conscious campaign that has been implemented systematically and strategically to dominate all communities and all, shall we say, population groups who do not accept the Hindutva ideology.

Where is India headed given the kind of dehumanisation of the minorities, especially Muslims in India?

Polarising politics will always destroy a country. It will destroy institutions. It will destroy the capacity of the State to achieve any positive developmental goals.

This should be very clear to us, given the example of Pakistan next to us. They have done precisely this for 75 years, and we have also been doing this at a much lesser scale for a fairly long time.

Polarising politics has always been part of India's electoral political game, but it used to come and go.

But since 2014 we have seen a systematic effort to make this the principal plank for mobilisation -- electoral mobilisation and political mobilisation.

Now you have seen Pakistan's trajectory. We may be 20 to 30 years behind Pakistan in this direction, but the direction is the same.

Pakistan has been brought to complete ruination by precisely these factors, and we seem to be becoming a mirror image of Pakistan.

Are we looking at a 'Pakistanisation' of India?

The entire concept of Hindutva is actually an Abrahamic or Islamised concept. It seeks to have a central authority. It seeks to have a single and unquestioned catechism of faith. Only one interpretation of the faith is legitimate. And all other interpretations of the faith are false and deviant and subversive and blasphemous.

This is not part of anything that you would call the culture of this geographical mass that we call Bharat, India, whatever you want to call it.

It is certainly not part of the culture of what is known as the Hindu faith.

The Hindu faith is, if you see the sheer multiplicity of interpretations, the sheer capacity for absorption of various other streams of thought, of philosophy, of different interpretations, of metaphysics, all systems have been absorbed into the Hindu faith in the past.

There is no single authorised version that you have to accept in order to be a Hindu.

When you start transforming all this into a single monolithic, one ideology, one nation, this kind of nonsense is completely alien to Hinduism and to the culture of India.

What we are seeing is a complete distortion of the cultures of India inspired by Abrahamic faiths, inspired by the nature of Islam.

The Abrahamic faiths have now sort of reformed themselves and have become a little more accepting of different interpretations and ideas.

But Islam is today the one surviving Abrahamic faith which persists with this hard line of a single interpretation from which all deviation is blasphemous or sacrilegious and punishable by death.

And that is the kind of interpretation the Hindutva-vadis are trying to get into Hinduism in India.