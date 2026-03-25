Kochi Biennale co-founder Bose Krishnamachari quits over sexual harassment charges

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a prominent art event, is embroiled in controversy as co-founder Bose Krishnamachari faces sexual harassment allegations, prompting his resignation and raising concerns about the event's future.

IMAGE: Kochi Biennale co-founder Bose Krishnamachari. Photograph: @KrishBose/X

Key Points Bose Krishnamachari, co-founder of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, is facing sexual harassment allegations, which he denies.

The allegations were reportedly a factor in Krishnamachari's resignation as president of the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

Krishnamachari claims the allegations are based on misleading and unverified information and has initiated legal proceedings.

This is not the first time the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has faced such controversy; co-founder Riyas Komu stepped down in 2018 following similar allegations.

Artist Jitish Kallat has been appointed as the new president of the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which brings together artists from across the world to the Kerala coastal town, finds itself under a cloud again with allegations of sexual harassment against co-founder Bose Krishnamachari.

The sexual harassment complaint was "one of the reasons" for Krishnamachari's resignation from the post of president of the Biennale in January, Kochi Biennale Foundation chairperson Venu Vasudevan said. Krishnamachari termed the allegations "misleading, unverified, and taken out of context".

Krishnamachari, a well-known contemporary painter, had stepped down as Biennale president and as a member of the board of trustees of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, citing "personal and family reasons".

"The Foundation's Internal Complaints Committee received a complaint of sexual harassment against Krishnamachari. Although I am not sure about the date, the incident was alleged to have happened in the last week of December," Venu told PTI.

He added that the complaint was received in the first week of January.

Asked whether the ICC has completed its investigation in the case, Venu said it is "not in his purview to divulge information on that".

"That's a statutory committee, it has to go through this. It is one of the reasons why he resigned," he added.

Bose Krishnamachari denies allegations

Krishnamachari said in his defence that there are "fabricated or altered emails and messages" being circulated online and these are "malicious and legally actionable".

"Over the past few days, certain media reports and communications have surfaced in connection with my resignation from the Kochi Biennale Foundation, alongside references to allegations that are misleading, unverified, and taken out of context," the Mumbai-based artist told PTI.

"I have initiated appropriate legal proceedings against those responsible for creating and disseminating such false and defamatory material," he said.

Krishnamachari also said the decision to step down was "taken independently and for personal reasons".

He also issued a statement detailing his stance.

"There are no pending complaints or legal proceedings against me before any competent authority in this regard.

... I categorically deny any insinuations linking my resignation to such unsubstantiated allegations," he said in the statement.

In January, Krishnamachari issued a statement announcing his resignation and said he will be returning to his own artistic practice.

"After 15 years of being deeply committed and involved in building the Foundation and shaping the Biennale, from its inception as an artist-led initiative to what it is today, I felt this was the right moment to step back, for personal and family reasons, and to return more fully to my own artistic practice," he had said.

Earlier this month, the Kochi Municipal Corporation appointed Krishnamachari as the art, design and cultural curator of Kochi city.

Past Controversies at the Kochi Biennale

It is not the first time the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, one of the most prestigious events on India's art calendar, has found itself at the centre of controversy.

In 2018, ahead of the fourth edition of the biennale, co-founder Riyas Komu stepped down from all management positions connected to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale after anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

"I'm deeply upset that this incident has been understood and presented in this manner. However, as the person has expressed hurt, I would like here to offer my apologies and I am opening myself to the possibility of a conversation," Komu had posted on Instagram.

Biennale Continues with New Leadership

The sixth edition of the Biennale, which opened on December 12 last year with scores of artists and collectives, is currently underway and scheduled to conclude on March 31.

Nearly two months after Krishnamachari quit from his position, the Kochi Biennale Foundation appointed artist Jitish Kallat as president. He will chair the selection of the curator for the next edition.