HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Knife-wielding US man hijacks plane, shot dead by passenger

Knife-wielding US man hijacks plane, shot dead by passenger

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 18, 2025 09:31 IST

x

A knife-wielding United States citizen attempted to hijack a small Tropic Air plane in Belize on Thursday (local time), injuring three people before being shot dead by a fellow passenger, the New York Post reported, citing officials.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Courtesy Pixabay

The incident occurred mid-air on a flight bound for San Pedro, when the 49-year-old suspect started attacking passengers with a knife.

The plane was carrying 14 passengers and two crew members. 

The assailant was later identified as Akinyela Sawa Taylor, a US citizen, according to Belize Commissioner of Police Chester Williams.

 

Williams said Taylor stabbed three people on board, including the pilot and the passenger who shot Taylor with a licensed firearm.

He praised the passenger who intervened and shot Taylor, calling him a "hero".

Authorities said that it remains unclear how Taylor managed to bring a knife onto the plane.

Belizean officials have contacted the US embassy for assistance in the ongoing investigation into the incident.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IC-814: The Hijack That Shook The Nation
IC-814: The Hijack That Shook The Nation
Plane hijack bid foiled in Bangladesh, passengers safe
Plane hijack bid foiled in Bangladesh, passengers safe
Hijack scare on Kandahar-bound plane at Delhi airport
Hijack scare on Kandahar-bound plane at Delhi airport
Man triggers hijack scare on Jet flight, detained along with friend
Man triggers hijack scare on Jet flight, detained along with friend
Mumbai man gets lifer for hijack scare on Jet flight
Mumbai man gets lifer for hijack scare on Jet flight

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Recipes With The Big, Bold Flavours Of Bengal

webstory image 2

Samsung Debuts Glasses-Free 3D Displays

webstory image 3

Ridden Any Of These 9 Indian Metros?

VIDEOS

Major relief for Mumbai commuters as Metro Line 2B trial run begins2:50

Major relief for Mumbai commuters as Metro Line 2B trial...

When a girl reached Delhi airport to click selfie with Rahul Gandhi0:58

When a girl reached Delhi airport to click selfie with...

The way Nita Ambani owns a saree is unmatched2:03

The way Nita Ambani owns a saree is unmatched

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD