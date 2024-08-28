IC-814: The Hijack That Shook The Nation

Rediff.com was at the forefront of the IC-814 coverage.

IMAGE: The hijacked Indian Airlines plane, an Airbus A300, sits at Kandahar airport in Afghanistan December 31, 1999. Photograph: Muzammil Pasha/Reuters

IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack series by Anubhav Sinha that drops on Netflix on August 29 is based on the December 1999 hijack of an Indian Airlines aircraft.

As the incident unfolded in Taliban controlled Afghanistan carried out by Pakistani terrorists, the hijack gripped the nation.

Young people may not be aware of that terrifying week in India's history where the nation shared the agony of the hostages and the ecstasy of their release after a week in captivity.

IMAGE: Taliban militia position themselves on a tank December 30, near the runway where the hijacked Indian Airlines plane is parked at Kandahar airport. Photograph: Muzammil Pasha/Reuters

Rediff.com was at the forefront of the IC-814 coverage.

It was the finalist in the Breaking News category in the international Online Journalism Awards 2000 for its coverage -- the only non-US, non-European site to be included in this prestigious contest.

IMAGE: Armed Taliban fighters pass the hijacked Indian Airlines jet at Kandahar airport. Photograph: Muzammil Pasha/Reuters

Between December 24 and 31,1999, when five terrorists took over the Kathmandu-Delhi flight with 176 passengers and crew on board, journalists in the Rediff newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai posted a wide range of stories.

Young reporters and seasoned journalists alike worked day and night speaking to relatives of the hostages, aviation experts, bureaucrats, diplomats, national security top brass, politicians, sources in Afghanistan etc.

They followed the events as the flight landed in Amritsar, Lahore, Dubai and finally Kandahar where it stayed for a week, surrounded by gun-totting Taliban.

The aircraft finally landed in New Delhi on December 31 after the release of three dreaded terrorists imprisoned in Kashmir.

IMAGE: Rachna Katyal, wife of Rupin Katyal who was killed by the hijackers, is helped on arrival at New Delhi airport by a fellow hostage and an airline official, December 31, 1999. Photograph: Sunil Malhotra/Reuters

The hijack of IC-814 gripped the nation. It is the longest ever hijack in aviation history.

As we look back on our coverage, we remember with sadness senior reporters of that crisis -- Onkar Singh and Tara Shankar Sahay -- who are no more.

We doff a hat to Suparn Varma who was a rookie reporter at that time and went on to write the story-screenplay of Zameen [2003] inspired by the IC-814 hijack.

IMAGE: Crew members of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane are greeted with bouquets by colleagues at New Delhi airport, December 31, 1999. Photograph: Sunil Malhotra/Reuters

Presenting Rediff.com's detailed coverage from that week that shook the nation.