Fadnavis Orders Probe into Call Data Leak in Ashok Kharat Case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a thorough investigation into the Ashok Kharat case, focusing on the illegal leak of call data records and tasking the Enforcement Directorate with uncovering potential financial crimes.

Key Points Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe into the leak of call data records (CDR) in the Ashok Kharat case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will investigate the assets of Ashok Kharat, who was arrested on rape charges and is linked to financial irregularities.

Fadnavis assures strict action based on solid evidence, emphasising that unauthorised access to CDRs is illegal.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is receiving increased public cooperation, leading to more cases being registered against Kharat.

The government aims to expose all illegal assets and wrongdoing associated with Ashok Kharat, prioritising justice for victims of misconduct and atrocities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the CDR leak in the Ashok Kharat case will be probed, while the arrested self-styled godman's assets will be investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

No one has the right to obtain such call data records, Fadnavis said amid a furore after social activist Anjali Damania on Friday made revelations about calls between Kharat and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. She also claimed she received Kharat's CDR (Call Detail Records) on WhatsApp from an unknown number.

"The leak of call data records (CDR) in the Ashok Kharat case will be probed and strict action would be taken. No one has the right to access call data records (CDRs), only authorised agencies may do so. How this data was leaked and by whom will be investigated by the state government," Fadnavis said.

He said mere allegations are not sufficient in sensitive cases, adding that action will be taken on the basis of solid evidence.

ED to Investigate Kharat's Assets

The CM also said the ED will investigate the antecedents of Kharat's assets. Kharat was arrested on March 18 for allegedly raping a woman for three years, with a subsequent probe uncovering a host of crimes, including sexual assault and financial irregularities linked to land and other properties.

The ED has taken cognizance of the matter and has begun action, Fadnavis told reporters.

"All accounts of Kharat have come to our notice and the transactions through them have been identified. It is my firm belief that all illegal assets and wrongdoing will be exposed," he asserted.

Public Confidence in SIT Increasing

Expressing happiness on the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the CM said more and more individuals are coming forward with information about Kharat as "people's confidence is increasing". Around 12 cases have been registered so far, he added.

People should trust the SIT, which is doing a very good job, Fadnavis said.

"The SIT is receiving a lot of inputs, and we will not stop until we dig out the entire root of this issue. Strict punishment will be given in cases involving misconduct or atrocities against women. There is a consensus across Maharashtra on this, and for us, this issue is above politics," the chief minister informed.

He said some groups were trying to politicise the Kharat case but the government will not give importance to such attempts.