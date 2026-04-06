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Mumbai Congress Calls for Inquiry into Godman Case Leaks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 19:20 IST

Following the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, the Mumbai Congress is demanding a thorough investigation into the leak of victim videos and call detail records, raising serious questions about women's safety and potential political involvement in the case.

Key Points

  • Mumbai Congress demands investigation into the leak of victim videos and call detail records in the Ashok Kharat rape case.
  • Concerns raised about how a private individual obtained call detail records related to the arrested godman, Ashok Kharat.
  • Questions asked about the failure of local police and state intelligence to detect alleged sexual exploitation of hundreds of women.
  • Mumbai Congress suspects potential political links to Ashok Kharat and calls for an inquiry into these connections.
  • Varsha Gaikwad highlights concerns over women's safety in Maharashtra and the need for accountability in the Ashok Kharat case.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Monday termed the circulation of videos of women victims in the Ashok Kharat case as "extremely serious" and questioned how call detail records (CDR) related to the arrested self-styled godman reached a private individual.

Speaking to reporters here, the Mumbai Congress president said the case has brought "shame to Maharashtra" and raised concerns over women's safety in the state. Kharat was arrested for rape on March 18. A probe has subsequently revealed alleged sexual assault on several women as well as large-scale financial irregularities and land fraud.

 

She said it cannot be ruled out that there may have been involvement of local police and asked why no action has been taken against those responsible for making the alleged videos public.

Gaikwad claimed Kharat, under the guise of superstition, sexually exploited hundreds of women over several years.

How did the local police and the state intelligence machinery fail to detect such activities, she questioned.

She also sought to know what action the state government had taken over the years, even as it now claims to have exposed the case, and asked why the Home Department had no prior information.

Demands for Investigation into Political Connections

"The case may involve links between Kharat and some political leaders and ministers. There must be an inquiry into such connections," Gaikwad added.

Concerns Over Call Detail Record Leaks

Raising concerns over the alleged leak of call detail records, she said, "How did a private person access the CDR, and why were only select names disclosed?"

Alleging possible political motives, Gaikwad said there must be a probe into the leak.

Activist Anjali Damania had claimed that she got Kharat's CDR from an unknown individual through Whatsapp.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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