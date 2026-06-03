Khan Sir's coaching institute in Patna pelted with stones, police investigate vandalism

Popular educator 'Khan Sir's' coaching institute in Patna, Khan Global Coaching Institute, faced vandalism and stone-pelting, with allegations of firing, as police investigate the incident involving individuals from a rival coaching centre.

IMAGE: Coaching institute of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', was allegedly pelted with stones. Photograph: @ani_digital/X

Key Points Faisal Khan's 'Khan Sir' coaching institute in Patna, Khan Global Coaching Institute, was vandalised and pelted with stones on Tuesday night.

Khan alleged that anti-social elements from a nearby coaching institute caused the damage, beat a guard, and fired gunshots, attributing the motive to his low-cost teaching model and high success rate.

Police confirmed stone-pelting and property damage, and preliminary investigations suggest 15-20 individuals associated with another coaching institute were involved.

While physical assault was confirmed, police could not corroborate the firing incident based on available CCTV footage.

Raids are underway to apprehend the culprits, and legal action will be pursued.

A coaching institute of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', was allegedly vandalised and pelted with stones in Patna, police said on Wednesday. He also claimed that firing took place at the institution, but the police could not confirm it.

The incident took place at Khan Global Coaching Institute in Kadamkuan police station area on Tuesday night, they said.

Investigation Underway

"We received information around 10.10 pm on Tuesday about stone-pelting and damage to property at Khan Global Coaching Institute under the jurisdiction of Kadamkuan Police Station. A police team was immediately sent to the spot and an investigation has been launched," a statement issued by the City SP office said.

Preliminary investigation and examination of CCTV footage indicated that around 15 to 20 people associated with another coaching institute in Patna were allegedly involved in the stone-pelting and vandalism act, it added.

Khan Sir's Allegations and Police Response

Khan, addressing reporters after the incident, said, "Some anti-social elements from a nearby coaching created widespread damage, beat our guard badly and even fired gunshots. Their primary angst is how can someone teach students at such a low cost and still deliver thousands of results each year."

He was referring to the results of Bihar Police Recruitment exams, released recently. Police said physical assault took place but could not confirm the incident of firing based on available CCTV footage. Raids are being conducted to apprehend those involved, and further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law, the police said.