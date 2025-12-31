HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Khaleda Zia Begins Her Final Journey

Khaleda Zia Begins Her Final Journey

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2025 13:47 IST

x

Thousands gathered in Dhaka on December 31, 2025 as security forces escorted former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia's flag-draped convoy for the funeral ceremony.

The three-time prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader's funeral drew massive crowds, with vendors selling BNP flags and scarves as citizens paid their final respects.

 

Security forces escort a flag-draped vehicle carrying the body of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in a convoy for her funeral in Dhaka

IMAGE: Security forces escort the flag-draped vehicle carrying former prime minister Khaleda Zia's body, December 31, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Anik Rahman/Reuters

 

Security forces escort a flag-draped vehicle carrying the body of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia for her funeral in Dhaka

Photograph: Anik Rahman/Reuters

 

Security forces escort a flag-draped vehicle carrying the body of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia for her funeral in Dhaka

Photograph: Anik Rahman/Reuters

 

Security forces stand guard as a flag-draped vehicle carrying the body of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia arrives at the venue of her funeral in Dhaka

IMAGE: Security forces stand guard as the flag-draped vehicle carrying Khaleda Zia's mortal remains arrives at the venue of her funeral in Dhaka. Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

 

People buy scarves near the venue of the funeral of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka

IMAGE: People buy BNP scarves near the venue of Khaleda Zia's funeral. Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

 

Vendors sell flags of Bangladesh Nationalist Party near the venue of the funeral of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka

IMAGE: Vendors sell BNP flags near the venue of the funeral. Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

 

Security forces stand outside the residence of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka

IMAGE: Security forces stand outside Khaleda Zia's residence in Dhaka. Photograph: Anik Rahman/Reuters

 

Security forces stand outside of the Evercare Hospital where Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia passed away in Dhaka

IMAGE: Security forces stand outside the Evercare Hospital where Khaleda Zia passed away on Tuesday. Photograph: Anik Rahman/Reuters

 

People gather to attend the funeral prayers for Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka

IMAGE: People gather to attend the funeral prayers for Khaleda Zia. Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tarique Rahman, Khaleda Zia's elder son, at the family home Firoza, where family members paid their last respects to the late leader ahead of her Namaz-e-Janaza. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tarique Rahman, who returned to Dhaka after 17 years exile in the United Kingdom last week, says a prayer for his mother ahead of her Namaz-e-Janaza. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Relatives and BNP leaders at Gulshan before the cortege left on its final journey. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff; Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bangladeshis Mourn 'Mother Of Democracy'
Bangladeshis Mourn 'Mother Of Democracy'
A profound loss: Hasina remembers arch-rival Khaleda
A profound loss: Hasina remembers arch-rival Khaleda
Bangladesh's India envoy recalled to Dhaka amid tension
Bangladesh's India envoy recalled to Dhaka amid tension
How Khaleda Zia rose to dominate Bangladesh's politics
How Khaleda Zia rose to dominate Bangladesh's politics
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Woman PM, Passes Away
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Woman PM, Passes Away

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

Dhvani Bhanushali makes a chic appearance at Mumbai Airport0:54

Dhvani Bhanushali makes a chic appearance at Mumbai Airport

Vande Bharat Sleeper train clocks 180 kmph between Kota-Nagda section0:24

Vande Bharat Sleeper train clocks 180 kmph between...

Mumbai witnesses the last sunrise of 2025 at Iconic Gateway of India0:54

Mumbai witnesses the last sunrise of 2025 at Iconic...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO