Khaleda Zia Begins Her Final Journey

Thousands gathered in Dhaka on December 31, 2025 as security forces escorted former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia's flag-draped convoy for the funeral ceremony.

The three-time prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader's funeral drew massive crowds, with vendors selling BNP flags and scarves as citizens paid their final respects.

IMAGE: Security forces escort the flag-draped vehicle carrying former prime minister Khaleda Zia's body, December 31, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Anik Rahman/Reuters

Photograph: Anik Rahman/Reuters

Photograph: Anik Rahman/Reuters

IMAGE: Security forces stand guard as the flag-draped vehicle carrying Khaleda Zia's mortal remains arrives at the venue of her funeral in Dhaka. Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

IMAGE: People buy BNP scarves near the venue of Khaleda Zia's funeral. Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

IMAGE: Vendors sell BNP flags near the venue of the funeral. Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

IMAGE: Security forces stand outside Khaleda Zia's residence in Dhaka. Photograph: Anik Rahman/Reuters

IMAGE: Security forces stand outside the Evercare Hospital where Khaleda Zia passed away on Tuesday. Photograph: Anik Rahman/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather to attend the funeral prayers for Khaleda Zia. Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

IMAGE: Tarique Rahman, Khaleda Zia's elder son, at the family home Firoza, where family members paid their last respects to the late leader ahead of her Namaz-e-Janaza. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tarique Rahman, who returned to Dhaka after 17 years exile in the United Kingdom last week, says a prayer for his mother ahead of her Namaz-e-Janaza. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Relatives and BNP leaders at Gulshan before the cortege left on its final journey. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff; Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Manisha Kotian/Rediff