A profound loss: Hasina remembers arch-rival Khaleda Zia

A profound loss: Hasina remembers arch-rival Khaleda Zia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: December 30, 2025 16:26 IST
Last updated on: December 30, 2025 16:26 IST

Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of her arch-rival Khaleda Zia, who dominated the country's politics alongside her for decades.

IMAGE: Supporters hold posters of Khaleda Zia following her death. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

In a condolence message posted on the Awami League's X account on Tuesday, Hasina described Zia as a significant figure in the country's political history.

The 78-year-old Awami League leader highlighted her role as Bangladesh's first woman prime minister and her contributions to the struggle to establish democracy.

 

"As the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered," Hasina said.

She added that Zia's death marked 'a profound loss for Bangladesh's political life' and for the leadership of the BNP.

Zia, the longtime chief of BNP and a three-time prime minister, died earlier in the day in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

Hasina also offered prayers for Zia's soul and conveyed sympathy to her family, including her son and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, as well as to party leaders and supporters.

"I hope Almighty Allah grants them patience, strength and comfort to endure this difficult time," she said.

Zia and Hasina were the two most dominant figures in Bangladeshi politics for more than three decades, alternately leading the country and shaping a deeply polarised political landscape marked by fierce rivalry between their parties.

In Bangladeshi politics, Zia and Hasina are known as the 'two leaders'.

The two of them combined have served as prime minister for more than 30 of Bangladesh's 54-year history. At one time, their hostile relationship was portrayed in foreign media as the 'Battle of the two Begums', Bdnews24 reported.

Hasina has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year following a massive protest that toppled her Awami League government. She was earlier declared a fugitive by a court.

Hasina's expatriate son Sajeeb Wazed Joy also offered condolences to the Zia'a bereaved family members.

'Despite being subjected to a depoliticisation process in the past, throughout her political career she achieved a host of successes and shaped several policies for the country,' Joy said in a Facebook post.

Joy said Zia would be remembered for her contributions to nation-building and called her death 'a blow to stabilise Bangladesh'.

Joy, who lives in the United States and has previously served as an ICT affairs adviser in his mother's government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
