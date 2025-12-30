HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Bangladeshis Mourn 'Mother Of Democracy'

Bangladeshis Mourn 'Mother Of Democracy'

December 30, 2025 16:08 IST

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister and a central figure in the country's turbulent political landscape for more than three decades, died in Dhaka on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at the age of 80.

A three-time prime minister and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Zia played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's democratic journey, marked by intense political rivalry, mass movements, and long periods of political upheaval.

 

IMAGE: Supporters mourn outside the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka where Khaleda Zia died while receiving treatment, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at the entrance of the Evercare Hospital. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A sign board displays a picture of Khaleda Zia along with a message at the Evercare Hospital. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Supporters hold posters of Khaleda Zia following her death. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather outside the Evercare Hospital. Photograph: Kazi Salahuddin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Supporters wear black ribbons on their foreheads following Khaleda Zia's death, here and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Supporters gather near a banner with a picture of Khaleda Zia following her death. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A supporter mourns Khaleda Zia's death. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photographs curated and feature presented by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

