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Key Associate Of Gangster Kapil Sangwan Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 03, 2026 15:00 IST

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A key associate of notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan has been arrested in Delhi for his involvement in a major extortion plot, marking a significant breakthrough for law enforcement.

Key Points

  • Kaptan alias Tanna, a key associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan, has been arrested.
  • The arrest is linked to an extortion demand of Rs 2 crore from a Delhi resident.
  • Kaptan is accused of supplying illegal arms and planning intimidation tactics.
  • He has a criminal history spanning over a decade, including murder and robbery cases.
  • Police are investigating his role in other pending cases and the illegal arms supply chain.

A key associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan was arrested in connection with an extortion demand of Rs 2 crore, an official said on Sunday.

Kaptan alias Tanna, 33, is an important member of Sangwan's gang -- also known as Nandu gang -- and has been evading arrest for over a year.

 

Details Of The Extortion Case

The case pertains to an extortion bid in which gangster Kapil Sangwan allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from a Delhi-based resident. When the victim refused to pay, gang members conducted reconnaissance of his house and recorded videos to intimidate him.

"Kaptan played a key role in the conspiracy by supplying illegal arms and facilitating plans to open fire at the complainant's residence," a senior police officer said. The case registered at Chhawla police station last year under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

The breakthrough came following a tip-off received on Friday about Kaptan's movement in Deenpur, after which a trap was laid and he was successfully apprehended, the police said.

Kaptan's Criminal History

Another gang member was caught earlier while allegedly conducting a reconnaissance of the victim's house. He revealed the involvement of other gang members, including Kaptan, and plans to use guns, they said.

Kaptan is a habitual offender with a criminal history spanning over a decade and has been previously involved in around 10 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and violations of the Arms Act across Delhi and the NCR, the police said.

Investigators said he began his criminal activities in 2012 with allegedly stealing vehicles and later joined a gang before working with the Nandu gang through Dara Singh alias Dhara.

"He played an active role in several violent crimes, including firing incidents linked to extortion attempts in Najafgarh and surrounding areas," the officer added. Kaptan was a resident of Najafgarh.

Ongoing Investigation

Further interrogation is underway to identify other associates and trace the supply chain of illegal arms linked to the gang. Police are also probing his role in other pending cases, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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