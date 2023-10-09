Kerala woman injured in ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

A Kerala woman working as a caregiver in Israel was injured in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict on Saturday.

IMAGE: A man carries a crate as he looks at a damaged car following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel on October 8, 2023. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

According to her family, Sheeja Anand (41) who was working for a family in Israel was injured in a rocket attack.

Anand contacted her family after the attack started in Israel and informed them that she was safe. She called her family at noon, the second time, but her call got disconnected while speaking to her family.

Later in the day another Indian citizen hailing from Kerala called and informed the family that Anand was injured and had undergone surgery.

However, she further informed that she is being shifted to another hospital for another surgery. Anand's family is awaiting more information from her.

Anand has been working in Israel for the last seven years. Her husband and her two children are in India.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented multifront attack – by air, land and sea – by the Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning.

More than 600 people, including soldiers, have been killed so far and more than 2,000 injured in Israel -- the deadliest day for the country in at least 50 years.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in response launched multiple airstrikes targeting Hamas' key infrastructure.

In the Gaza Strip, there are more than 300 deaths and about 1,500 wounded in Israel's counterattack, media reports said on Sunday.

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist militant group which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007. The Gaza Strip is home to about 2.3 million people. It is a 41km-long and 10km-wide territory surrounded by Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

The Indian mission in Tel Aviv and the Representative Office of India in Palestine on Saturday issued advisories asking Indian nationals on respective sides to 'remain vigilant' and 'directly contact the office' in case of an emergency.

The advisory gave relevant phone numbers in case of emergency and also provided URLs for Israeli Home Front Command and Preparedness brochures.

The advisory was issued in English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.