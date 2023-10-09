News
Rediff.com  » News » 'A country that knows terrorism': Israeli envoy on support by India

'A country that knows terrorism': Israeli envoy on support by India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 09, 2023 10:51 IST
As Israel reels under the massive attacks by Hamas militants, Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon on Sunday said his country will need very strong support from India as it is an influential country and knows the challenge of terrorism.

IMAGE: Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon addresses a press conference, in New Delhi . Photograph: ANI Photo

Describing the attacks by Hamas militants as totally unprovoked and unacceptable, Gilon said Israel will deal with the challenge on its own and punish the perpetrators.

The attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza since Saturday killed more than 600 Israelis and injured over 2,000.

Palestinian officials said retaliatory attacks by Israel left around 200 people dead in the Gaza Strip.

Talking to reporters, the Israeli envoy alleged that Iran has a hand in the attacks and suggested that the country supplied weapons to Hamas.

"It's clear to us that Iran is involved with it. We know for sure about supplying of weapons and training," he alleged.

 

Gilon said his country will need the very strong support of "our Indian friends" and that "India is a very influential country in the world, as a country that knows terrorism and understands the crisis."

"It will be very important for us, to give us the ability to do what we need to do in order to make sure that Hamas will not be able to continue doing atrocities," he said.

Gilon said India's support to Israel at this time is based on a deep understanding of terrorism rather than ignorance.

"We have received huge support from India," he said.

"We expect all countries in the world to, first and foremost, condemn the unprovoked murder and kidnapping of hundreds of Israeli civilians, women, men, elderly, and children. This is unacceptable," Gilon said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed solidarity with Israel following the strikes by Hamas. Modi condemned it as "terrorist attacks".

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," Modi said.

To a question, the Israeli envoy said there is no time for mediation and now is time to take action against terror.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
