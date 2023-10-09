News
Hamas terrorists killed people as if they were stomping on insects: Israel

Hamas terrorists killed people as if they were stomping on insects: Israel

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 09, 2023 11:26 IST
Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations on Monday highlighted the severity of war crimes of Hamas terrorists, who in a "surprise attack" killed hundreds of Israelis, "killing them at will and stomping on them as if they were insects."

IMAGE: An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel October 7, 2023. Photograph: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters

"Ruthless terrorists gunned down innocent Israeli civilians in the streets, murdering anything that moved. These terrorists broke into homes and shot people point blank as if they were stomping on insects," he said.

Erdan further emphasised that these are "blatant documented war crimes."

"Babies separated from their mothers were brutally taken hostage. These are war crimes, blatant documented war crimes but tragically the abomination doesn't end here. Hamas terrorists happened upon an outdoor party of young Israelis celebrating the holiday weekend," he said.

Erdan said that the country has suffered an unprecedented attack.

"The past days have been devastating for each and every Israeli. Israel suffered an unprecedented attack and the number of casualties is catastrophic, truly unfathomable. Over the past two days following the Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, my country has suffered hundreds of fatalities," he said.

 

Highlighting the Hamas surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, Erdan said that hundreds of Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel, firing thousands of rockets into Israel.

"Yesterday in the early morning, Hamas terrorists fired thousands of rockets into Israel but this was only the beginning as rockets rained down indiscriminately upon Israeli towns and cities. Hundreds of Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel," he added.

On Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

The attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza since Saturday killed more than 600 Israelis and injured over 2,000.

Palestinian officials said retaliatory attacks by Israel left around 200 people dead in the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, several Israelis have also been taken as hostages in Gaza.

In a retaliatory move against the Hamas attack in Israel, the Israel Air Force on Monday attacked various buildings where the leaders of the terrorist organization Hamas were staying, along with several operational headquarters.

According to the Israel Air Force, the air force also attacked a headquarters spread over an area of three floors and a headquarters associated with the senior Hamas naval force, Muhammad Kashta.

Moreover, the Air Force also destroyed an operational asset used by the terrorist organization, which is located in the heart of a mosque in the Jabaliya area.

In a previous post by IAF, it said that their jets struck the military headquarters belonging to the Hamas group and were used by the organization for recent operations.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Israel is getting a taste of its own medicine'

'Israel is getting a taste of its own medicine'

Why Israel failed to prevent this unprecedented attack

Why Israel failed to prevent this unprecedented attack

