News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kerala woman cadet onboard ship seized by Iran returns home

Kerala woman cadet onboard ship seized by Iran returns home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 18, 2024 17:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ann Tessa Joseph, a woman cadet who was among the 17 Indians onboard container vessel MSC Aries that was seized by Iranian military over the weekend, returned to Kochi on Thursday.

IMAGE: Ann Tessa Joseph (left), the woman cadet who was among the 17 Indians onboard container vessel MSC Aries seized by Iran, being welcomed at the airport in Kochi, Kerala, April 18, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy MEA India on X

The ministry of external affairs on Thursday said the Indian mission in Tehran is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel.

 

"With the concerted efforts of the Indian mission in Tehran and the Iranian government, Indian deck cadet Ms Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, who was among the Indian crew members of container vessel MSC Aries, has landed safely at the Cochin International Airport today afternoon," it said.

At the airport, Joseph was received by the regional passport officer.

"The Indian mission in Tehran remains seized of the matter and is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel," the MEA said.

It said the crew members are in good health and in contact with their family members in India.

"Indian mission is also in touch with the Iranian authorities in ensuring the well-being of the remaining crew members of MSC Aries," it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to his Iranian counterpart, Amir Abdollahian, on the matter four days ago.

The Special Naval Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps seized "MSC Aries" on April 13 reportedly in view of its links with Israel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India calls for de-escalation as Iran attacks Israel
India calls for de-escalation as Iran attacks Israel
Iran seizes Israel-linked ship near Strait of Hormuz
Iran seizes Israel-linked ship near Strait of Hormuz
India to halt workers flow amid Israel-Iran tension
India to halt workers flow amid Israel-Iran tension
Sensex tanks 455 points dragged by bank stocks
Sensex tanks 455 points dragged by bank stocks
Would love to play Test against Pakistan, says Rohit
Would love to play Test against Pakistan, says Rohit
T20 World Cup: Australian Law appointed US head coach
T20 World Cup: Australian Law appointed US head coach
Mrunal-Mouni's Day Out At The Movies
Mrunal-Mouni's Day Out At The Movies
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Kerala woman among 17 Indians onboard seized ship

Kerala woman among 17 Indians onboard seized ship

Iran to allow access to Indian crew on seized ship

Iran to allow access to Indian crew on seized ship

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances