Kerala Boy Suffered Weeks Of Abuse Before Death

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy in Kerala tragically died after enduring weeks of horrific abuse, leading to the arrest of his mother and her partner and sparking outrage.

Key Points A toddler in Kerala died after allegedly suffering 51 injuries from weeks of physical abuse.

The child's mother and her live-in partner have been arrested in connection with the toddler's death.

Post-mortem findings indicate systematic physical assaults over two to three weeks, including a fatal head injury and fractured arms.

Investigators are exploring allegations of previous violent behaviour by the partner, including accusations of abuse against his first wife.

Shocking details have emerged in the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy in Kerala, with the post-mortem examination revealing that the toddler had suffered 51 injuries and had allegedly endured weeks of brutal physical abuse before he died.

The child, Arshid, died on May 29. His mother, Akhila, and her live-in partner, Ashkar, have been arrested by Nedumangad Police in connection with the case. The child was from Akhila's first marriage.

Horrifying Post-Mortem Reveals Prolonged Torture

According to senior police officers, the post-mortem report paints a horrifying picture of prolonged torture.

Doctors found around 51 wounds across the child's body, including a fatal head injury, multiple external injuries and severe internal bleeding.

Police said on Tuesday that the combination of the head injury and internal trauma caused the toddler's death.

Investigators said the medical findings indicate that the child was subjected to systematic physical assaults over a period of two to three weeks before his death.

As reported by PTI earlier, there was a presence of both fresh injuries and older wounds, suggesting repeated abuse over time.

"The child was subjected to extremely brutal physical abuse," a senior police officer told PTI, citing information received from doctors after the post-mortem examination.

"There was a combination of severe internal injuries and a fatal head injury. The medical evidence indicates that the child was subjected to systematic physical assaults over a period of two to three weeks prior to his death," he said.

The officer said that the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police were actively investigating whether the prime accused acted alone or whether others were also involved.

Fractured Arms And Suspicious Explanations

One of the most disturbing findings was that both of the toddler's arms had been fractured.

A few weeks before the child's death, medical treatment had been sought for the injuries, and it was allegedly claimed at the hospital that the fractures were caused by a fall from stairs. However, investigators now suspect the injuries were the result of physical assault.

Police believe the child became an obstacle to Akhila and Ashkar's life together.

According to investigators, Ashkar allegedly assaulted the boy repeatedly while Akhila failed to intervene or alert authorities despite being aware of the abuse.

The case came under scrutiny after the child's grandparents raised suspicions about the injuries seen on the toddler's body.

The maternal grandmother alleged that the boy had no injuries when he was taken away from her home by Akhila, but fresh injuries began appearing repeatedly thereafter.

Family members have also alleged that the child had circular burn marks on different parts of his body, raising fears that he may have been tortured.

Arrests And Further Investigation

Initially, Ashkar told police that the child suddenly started coughing and vomiting after eating food and drinking water before going to sleep on May 29.

He claimed the toddler later became unconscious and was rushed to hospital by ambulance. The child was first taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where doctors declared him dead.

However, the post-mortem findings led police to register a murder case and arrest both Ashkar and Akhila.

Ashkar has been charged with murder, while serious charges have also been filed against the child's mother.

Police said additional charges may be considered depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police are also investigating whether anyone else was aware of the abuse or played a role in it.

Officials have stated that if evidence points to the involvement of accomplices or anyone who knowingly ignored the abuse, they too will be made accused in the case.

Allegations Against Accused's Past

Meanwhile, fresh allegations have surfaced against Ashkar from the family of his first wife, Amina.

Her relatives have accused him of subjecting her to prolonged physical violence, alleging that repeated assaults left her bedridden and unconscious for nearly a year. They also claimed that Ashkar remains legally married to her.

Police plan to seek Ashkar's custody again for further questioning.

Investigators are also looking into allegations relating to the suspicious death of his first wife's brother and claims of previous violent behaviour.

As news of the toddler's death spread, anger gripped the locality where they lived.

Tense scenes unfolded when police took Ashkar to his residence for evidence collection, with a crowd gathering and attempting to attack him before officers intervened.

The investigation is continuing, but the post-mortem findings have already revealed a heartbreaking picture of a child who allegedly suffered weeks of pain and violence before his life was cut short.