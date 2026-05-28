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Kerala To Inspect Eateries Amid Rising Infectious Diseases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 28, 2026 16:08 IST

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In response to a surge in infectious diseases, Kerala's Health Minister has ordered statewide inspections of eateries to enforce stringent food safety standards and protect public health.

Key Points

  • Kerala is experiencing a rise in infectious diseases.
  • The Kerala Health Minister has ordered inspections of eateries to ensure cleanliness.
  • The Food Safety Department will conduct searches across the state.
  • Eateries violating food safety norms in Kerala will have their licences cancelled.

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday said infectious diseases were on the rise in the state and directions had therefore been issued to inspect eateries to ensure cleanliness standards were being maintained.

Kerala's Response to Rising Infections

Speaking to reporters here, Muraleedharan said searches would be conducted at eateries across the state during the day.

 

He said the directions had been issued to the Food Safety Department.

"If any eatery is found violating food safety norms, its licence will be cancelled," the minister said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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