DMK leader suspended for abusing Dalit for entering TN temple

DMK leader suspended for abusing Dalit for entering TN temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 30, 2023 19:28 IST
A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam functionary, caught on camera verbally abusing a Dalit youth for entering a temple in the district, was suspended by the party on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a video that went viral on the social media, Salem south union secretary T Manikam could purportedly be heard abusing the Scheduled Caste man for entering a local temple being administered by the Tamil Nadu Hindu religious and charitable endowments department.

 

Also, Manikam could be heard abusing the youngster's father.

"Half of them don't want to come to the temple... you are doing underground work when I am trying to secure jobs," Manikam said in the video.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced through a statement in Salem that Manikam has been placed under suspension for violating the party discipline.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party state chief K Annamalai, posting the video, tweeted, "A DMK MP was seen taking pride in the temple demolition yesterday & today we see a DMK district functionary in Salem district in Tamil Nadu preventing brothers & sisters from the SC community from entering a Temple. DMK model of Social Justice for us all!"

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
