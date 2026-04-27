Kerala Speaker Defends Decision To Hospitalise Injured Minister

Kerala's Speaker A N Shamseer defends his decision to hospitalise Health Minister Veena George following a protest, emphasising her condition and denying claims of weapon use during the incident.

Key Points Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer defends his decision to hospitalise Health Minister Veena George after a KSU protest.

Shamseer clarifies he never claimed a weapon was used during the protest, focusing on the minister's condition.

Five KSU activists were arrested and jailed for over two weeks following the protest against alleged medical negligence.

The Speaker questioned the Congress party's decision to protest against a woman minister without involving their women activists.

Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer on Monday said he only acted responsibly by shifting Health Minister Veena George to hospital after she allegedly suffered injuries during a protest by KSU activists at Kannur Railway Station on February 25.

Speaker Responds to Investigation

Responding to reporters' questions over the police investigation, reportedly finding no evidence of any weapon being used to attack George during the protest, Shamseer said he had never made such a claim.

Police had registered a case of attempt to murder, alleging use of a weapon, and arrested five KSU activists who were protesting with black flags against frequent incidents of alleged medical negligence in the state.

"I did my responsibility of taking her to the hospital, and I did that," he said.

Minister's Condition After the Protest

Shamseer said George was struggling to walk, and therefore the decision was taken to admit her to hospital.

"She was struggling following the scuffle. I had said the injury was after it. She was injured," he said.

He said he never claimed a weapon had been used and that she was shifted to the hospital considering her condition.

Arrests and Political Reactions

Shamseer said that when protests are carried out, it is natural for arrests to follow.

"The Congress portrays the arrest and jailing of KSU leaders as a bad act," he said.

He also questioned whether KSU had no women activists to protest.

"The Congress should check whether it is appropriate to protest against a woman minister without their women activists," he asked.

Soon after the incident, Shamseer was the first among CPI(M) leaders to claim that George had suffered injuries in the protest by KSU activists, which led to several counter-protests and incidents of violence across the state.

The five arrested KSU activists remained in jail for over two weeks before being granted bail.

George's statement in the case was recorded only last week, nearly two months after the incident.