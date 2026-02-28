Congress Demands Apology from Kerala Health Minister Over Attack Claims

The Kerala Congress is demanding an apology from Health Minister Veena George, accusing her of fabricating claims of an attack by KSU activists, which allegedly led to violence against Congress members.

Key Points Kerala Congress demands an apology from Health Minister Veena George for allegedly making false claims about being attacked by KSU activists.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph alleges that the minister's claims incited violence against Congress offices and workers in Kerala.

The Congress questions the nature of the minister's injuries, claiming no medical bulletin was released.

The KPCC chief urges Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan not to justify the minister's actions and asks police to rectify cases against KSU activists.

State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar assures a proper investigation into the initial complaint.

The Congress on Saturday demanded an apology from Health Minister Veena George and the CPI(M) leadership in Kerala for allegedly spreading false claims that she was attacked and injured by KSU activists recently.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph made the demand at a press conference.

Joseph alleged that based on the "false claims" made by the minister, the CPI(M) and its affiliates unleashed widespread violence against Congress offices and workers.

"A bomb was thrown at the house of a Kerala Students Union activist in Kozhikode," he claimed.

The KPCC chief said the minister was answerable for the incidents and accused her of "feigning injury" and getting hospitalised.

"She should not stage such a drama," he added.

Joseph also alleged that no medical bulletin or visuals had been released to clarify the exact nature of the injuries reportedly sustained by the minister during the protest by KSU activists.

He further said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should not justify the actions of the minister and that the police should rectify what he termed a mistake in registering cases against KSU activists.

"The government should be ready to withdraw cases falsely implicating protesting KSU activists in an attempted murder charge," Joseph said.

Police Investigation and Minister's Condition

Meanwhile, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said a case had initially been registered based on a complaint received by the police and that a proper investigation would be conducted.

George was discharged from Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur on Friday, where she had been admitted after complaining of neck and hand pain following the protest.

A statement issued by her office said all her programmes till March 2 had been postponed, as doctors advised complete rest for four days.

The minister is currently resting at her residence in Pathanamthitta, the statement said.

KSU activists had staged a black-flag protest against the minister on Wednesday, but were arrested and booked for attempted murder after George complained of a neck injury.