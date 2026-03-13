KSU activists walk free after arrest in Kerala Health Minister attack case

Five KSU activists, arrested for allegedly attempting to murder Kerala Health Minister Veena George, were released on bail, sparking allegations of political vendetta and raising questions about the evidence presented in the case.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Five KSU activists were released on bail after being arrested for allegedly attempting to murder Kerala Health Minister Veena George during a protest.

The activists claim their arrest was a result of political vendetta by the CPI(M) government in Kerala.

The court noted a lack of evidence supporting the attempt to murder charge, including the absence of the minister's statement or a wound certificate.

KSU activists allege the incident was scripted to suppress dissent and criticism of the ruling government.

The activists participated in a protest march after their release, criticising the government's actions.

Five KSU activists who were arrested in a case for allegedly attempting to murder Health Minister Veena George received a warm reception after they came out of jail here on Friday.

KSU activists Athul M C, Akshay V V, Bithul Balan, Ahmed Yasin and Mubas C H were released after the Thalassery Sessions Court on Thursday granted them bail in the case registered on charges, including attempt to murder the minister during a protest over alleged medical negligence incidents at Kannur railway station on February 25.

KSU is the student organisation of Congress.

A large number of Congress activists gathered in front of the Kannur Sub Jail when the arrested persons were released.

Kannur DCC president Martin George presented garlands and shawls to the KSU activists.

The activists, wearing black shirts in protest of their arrest, later took part in a march through Kannur city.

Allegations of Political Vendetta

Speaking to reporters, Athul said there was no doubt that their arrest was a case of political vendetta by the CPI(M) government.

"Just as protests are suppressed at the national level by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Left government in Kerala is also trying to suppress dissent. In fact, they can no longer be called a Left government; they are increasingly behaving like an extreme right-wing regime," he said.

He alleged that the entire episode of their arrest was scripted by Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, directed by the health minister's gunman and acted out by George.

Shamseer, who was present at the Kannur railway station, was the first to report that George suffered injuries following the protest by KSU activists and called for medical assistance.

"The script has collapsed like a poorly made movie. Because we showed black flags and organised protests pointing out the failures of the ruling class, the government is now trying to persecute us," Athul said.

Court Observations on Lack of Evidence

Though police had registered a case against the KSU activists for attempting to murder the minister using a weapon, Thalassery Sessions Court Judge K T Nisar Ahammed, while granting bail, observed that there was no evidence in this regard.

The court referred to the First Information Statement of the minister's gunman and the statements of three policemen who were present during the protest against the minister at the railway station.

The court also noted that even though the main allegation was that the minister suffered injuries in the incident, neither her statement was recorded nor the wound certificate was submitted before it.

Following the incident, George was admitted to a hospital, where she stayed for two days before being discharged.